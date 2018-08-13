Hot Frost nets twice as Skegness Town claim opening league win against Bolsover

Northern Counties East League Division One

Skegness Town 4 AFC Bolsover 0

Skegness Town registered their first Northern Counties East League points with a 4-0 home win over bottom side AFC Bolsover.

Jordan Smith.

The visitors had already been on the receiving end of two heavy defeats going into the match, so the Lilywhites would have been confident of breaking their duck in their first home game since stepping up to this higher level.

A crowd of 121 turned up to see the seasiders perform well, but they had to wait for almost an hour for the deadlock to be broken.

Then three goals in the space of seven minutes put the game beyond the visitors, who have yet to score a goal after three matches.

Jordan Smith grabbed the first after 58 minutes and four minutes later Nicky Frost opened his account with his first of the afternoon.

Daniel Stevens made it 3-0 and Frost chipped in with his second two minutes from the end.

Town were without Jacob Fenton, who suffered a suspected broken leg in the 1-0 defeat at Shirebrook Town on the previous Tuesday evening.

On Saturday the Lilywhites are at home again when Worsbrough Bridge Athletic are the visitors to the Vertigo Stadium (KO 3pm).

Next Tuesday (August 21) Winterton Rangers are the visitors to the Vertigo Stadium for a 7.45pm kick off.