Home comfort suits Bunce

Martyn Bunce wants his Skegness Town side to get off to a winning start at home in the Northern Counties East League.

The Lilywhites will host FC Bolsover at the Vertigo Stadium on Saturday in their first home game since their promotion from the Lincolnshire League.

And Bunce is calling for a good start against their Division One rivals.

“It’s always good to play your first home game of the season,” he told The Standard.

“But it will probably be a bit more exciting this season as it’s a new league and a step up for the club.

“Everyone’s looking forward to it and it would be nice to get off to a winning start at home.

“Hopefully, people will come out and support us.”

The Lilywhites kicked off their campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Selby on Saturday.

They were back in action last night, travelling to face Shirebrook.

But Bunce insists that, home or away, his ethos will remain the same.

He added: “Looking at the stats from last season, it was a tight league.

“Most games were won by the odd-goal, 2-1 was the most regular result last year.

“I don’ think it makes much difference if you’re home or away.

“It’s a tough league, but we’ll go into every game trying to win.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 3pm.