Hobbins and Sawyer in contention as Skegness Town face Hall Road Rangers test

George Hobbins.

The midfielder has served a four-match ban after a red card he received against Glasshoughton Welfare.

Also in contention for a place is former Lilywhite Tom Sawyer, a recent signing from Barton Town.

He too has recently been sidelined by suspension.

After missing the Nostell Miners Welfare clash on Saturday through illness, Danny Brooks is a doubt for this weekend and Leigh Hutchinson is unlikely to have recovered from his knee problem.

Jason Field will miss the game through suspension and there is also a doubt about the availability of Luke Rayner-Mistry.

Rangers are currently 17th in the NCEL Division One table, having ended an eight-game winless run with their 3-1 success over Retford FC last weekend.

They were relegated from the Premier Division at the end of last season.

The last time they played the Lilywhites was in September 2017 when they knocked them out of the FA Vase at the second round qualifying stage.

Hobbins’s penalty goal was Town’s only bright spot in a 4-1 defeat.