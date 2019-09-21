Hobbins and Nichols on target as Skegness Town stay top

Skegness Town remain top of the NCEL Division One table following today’s 2-0 win over North Ferriby at the Vertigo Stadium.

The result sees Nathan Collins’ side a point ahead of Retford with a game in hand.

George Hobbins handed the seasiders a half-time lead after heading home from a corner.

And Joshua Nichols added a second after capitalising on a spill from the Villagers’ keeper.

SKEGNESS: J. Lambley, L. Lambley, Field, Davison, Morrall, Raynor, Brooks, Nichols, Hobbins, Hutchinson, King; Subs: Clarke, M. Parker, Warren, Robinson.