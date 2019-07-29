High five for Lilywhites! Skegness Town end pre-season with high-scoring victory

Friendly

Skegness Town 5 Hykeham Town 1

Skegness Town completed their programme of pre-season friendlies with a comfortable victory over newly-formed Hykeham Town.

The Lincoln-area side are back in the Lincolnshire League after folding because their ground did not meet the minimum requirements for Step 7 league status.

They visited the Vertigo Stadium keen to pit their wits against one of the county’s Step 6 sides, but they were soon on the back foot, conceding the first goal after just nine minutes.

George Hobbins took advantage of a mix-up in the visitors’ defence and to open the scoring.

Callum Robinson doubled the Lilywhites’ lead just before the break, rolling the ball into the back of the net following a corner.

Midway through the second half the seasiders increased their lead when Gary King onverted a penalty before the visitors reduced the arrears.

Jacob Norburn restored the three-goal advantage with a smart finish, before Josh Morrall wrapped things up with their fifth.

Daniel Brooks became the first Skegness player to be sin-binned late in the game, but the final result was never in doubt and the seasiders coasted to victory.

Last Tuesday the seasiders lost 1-0 to United Counties League outfit Deeping Rangers in their penultimate friendly.