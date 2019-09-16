Heavy defeat for Skegness Town

Buildbase FA Vase

Newark Flowserve 5 Skegness Town 1

Skegness Town bowed out of the FA Vase thanks to a lacklustre display at Newark Flowserve, where both sides finished the match with 10 men.

The seasiders were comprehensively beaten by the Nottinghamshire side in front of a crowd of 341.

Jamie Lloyd gave the home side the lead in the 12th minute, but skipper Ben Davison levelled after being set up by Leigh Hutchinson’s header.

The Lilywhites lost Ellis Humble through injury and he was replaced by player of last season Loz Lambley.

Despite the loss of Humble, Town matched their opponents for the rest of the half and were denied the lead by a great save from the Newark keeper.

As the first half came to a close the home side edged in front when Keylun Pollard cut in from the left and fired home to make it 2-1 at the break.

Having served a three match ban, George Hobbins was back in action when he was a half time replacement for McCauley Parker.

Skegness were caught cold early in the second half. Indeed it was less than a minute after the interval when Ben Hutchinson increased Flowserve’s lead.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of the seasiders and they conceded again, at the hands of Kyle Dixon, before Lloyd received his marching orders.

With 15 minutes to go Dixon added a second from the penalty spot after Jacob Norburn had been sent off for tugging an opponent’s shirt.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Clarke, Field, Humble, Norburn, Brooks, Morrall, Nichol, Hutchinson, Davison, M. Parker, Rayner-Mistry, Warren, Robinson, L. Lambley, Hobbins.