Hard work is starting to pay off at Skegness Town, says boss Bunce

Martyn Bunce believes that Skegness Town have turned a corner - but he has warned his Lilywhites they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas.

Town have put some daylight between themselves and the Northern Counties East League Division One relegation zone in recent weeks following a run of four straight wins, the side scoring nine times and conceding just once.

Nathan Collins.

But Bunce, who took over at the Vertigo Stadium from Nick Chapman in the summer following the club’s promotion from the Lincs League, is adamant that the recent winning run has been the reward for the hard work put in over a number of months.

“It’s been positive lately, we’ve had some good results and performances,” he said.

“But we’ve always been positive, always believed in what we could achieve.

“It takes time in a new league, at a new level, especially when you’re trying to play a certain way.

“But we’ve all had faith in the project and the lads have bought into it.

“It’s taken us some time to find our feet a little bit, but the atmosphere has always been positive. Never anything different.”

Although Bunce thinks the club are on the right path, he has warned there is no room for complacency.

He added: “In football we all know it can come right back and bite you.

“You can’t ever afford to get complacent or take your foot off the gas. We’ll only get better if we keep working hard and giving everything in games.

“You can’t take your eye off it or you’ll get caught out. Hopefully, we’ve got something to build on.”

Bunce and assistant Terry Madigan have been joined in the dug-out by Nathan Collins, the former Boston Town and Grimsby Town youth team boss, who has experience of this level with Grimsby Borough.

And Bunce says the two joint-managers are working together nicely.

“I kept in touch with Nath when I first got the job, he knows this league inside out and I’d pick his brains about things,” he added.

“I knew him a bit from when he was at Boston Town as well.

“He’s been a great addition. He came along and heped me and Terry, and has stepped in really well and brought in a few quality players as well.

“Before he came on board we had a meeting and, after a few minutes, it was obvious we were both looking at things the same way.

“When it comes to picking a side we both have our own ideas, but we both want the best for the club.

“We’ll discuss things before making a decision, which we think is best for all of us.”