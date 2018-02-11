Gazza and Willie are ready to put on sports show

England football legend Gazza is heading to Skegness, and he’s bringing Willie Thorne with him.

An evening with Paul Gascoigne, one of the nation’s finest footballing talents, will be held at the Embassy Theatre.

In association with MDA Promotions, Gascoigne will arrive for a one-off evening to meet his fans.

Gascoigne, who has turned out for clubs such as Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio and Boston United, will be joined by guest host Thorne, the former snooker world number seven.

Tickets begin from £22 and Gazza will be on hand to meet fans, pose for photos and give an in-depth interview about his fantastic career in football.

There will also be a chance to go home with some signed memorabilia.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 31.

Further information is available by visiting www. mdapromotions.co.uk