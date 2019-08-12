First-half treble sees Skegness Town beat Rossington Main

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 3 Rossington Main 1

Skegness Town recorded their first win of the season with a comfortable three points against Rossington Main.

The Lilywhites grabbed the initiative early on and had the game in their hands by half time.

Danny Brooks, who had earlier hit a post with a long range effort, gave them the lead in the 16th minute when he drilled home a low free kick.

The seasiders doubled their lead in the 25th minute when the visiting keeper, Jan Budjz could only parry the ball into his net from a corner whipped in by Josh Morrall.

Gary King added a third in the 33rd minute, receiving the ball from George Hobbins before turning his man and firing home.

Main’s James Bytheway reduced the deficit direct from a corner just before the break.

The win lifted Skegness to fourth in the table.

On Saturday they travel to Dronfield Town for a 3pm kick-off.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Clarke, Humble, Norburn, L. Parker, Brooks, Davison, Hobbins, Morrall, Hutchinson, King, Britton, M. Parker, Robinson, McGann, Evison.