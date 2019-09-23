Ferriby victory sees leaders Skegness Town prepare for cup action in confident mood

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 2 North Ferriby 0

Skegness Town go into Wednesday’s league cup tie at Parkgate in confident mood after yet another impressive victory.

North Ferriby FC visited the Vertigo Stadium with high hopes of maintaining their strong start to the campaign.

But it was the Lilywhites who took the honours with a solid performance in front of a crowd of nearly 200.

The win keeps them top of the tree as they prepare themselves for the distraction of league cup action at Rotherham-based Parkgate.

Whether that remains the case depends on whether Winterton Rangers can bag three points in their home clash with Nostell Miners Welfare, also on Wednesday.

On Saturday Skegness welcomed Gary King back to the starting line up. This caused something of a reshuffle and Ben Davison dropped back into defence to fill the gap created by Jacob Norburn’s suspension.

Jordan Smith’s unavailability presented Luke Rayner-Mistry with a rare start.

North Ferriby came to Skegness with good pedigree and two coaches of supporters.

However, the Lilywhites were in no mood to let them get a foothold in the game and from the first whistle pressed to deny them possession.

James Lambley was rarely troubled during the first half hour and then at the other end George Hobbins headed home his first goal of the season following a corner.

Leading 1-0 at the break, the home side knew they would have their work cut out to protect their fourth consecutive clean sheet in the league.

But skipper Davison marshalled his troops around him and repelled all that the experienced Humbersiders could throw at them.

The visitors suffered a further blow as the game reached stoppage time when their goalkeeper was dismissed for denying King a goalscoring opportunity on the edge of the penalty area.

Their stand-in keeper parried the free kick and Josh Nichol was on hand to stab home the rebound.

The Jamie Whittam Decorators Man of the Match award was presented by match sponsor Kevin Brady to Ben Davison.

TOWN: J. Lambley, L. Lambley, Morrall, Nichol, Field, Davison, Rayner-Mistry, Brooks, Hutchinson, King, Hobbins, Clarke, M. Parker, Robinson, Warren.