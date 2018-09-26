Fab four bring experience to Skegness Town - Bunce

Martyn Bunce wants his new Skegness Town signings to be with him for the long haul.

The Lilywhites boss has raided United Counties League Premier Division side Boston Town for a quartet of ‘experienced’ players he wants to build around.

James Lambley.

Keeper James Lambley, his brother Loz and fellow defender Simon Ashton, along with tenacious midfielder Richard Ford all featured in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with highflying Dronfield.

“They’re a group who have experience, in the game and with each other,” Bunce said.

“It’s important we bring the right players in, and they’re players with great attitudes, and who bring physicality to a young side.”

Their arrival appeared to bring a quick fix as Town - 17th in the Northern Counties East League Division One - ended their run of four league defeats.

Loz Lambley. ANL-140830-191225001

But Bunce believes the quartet are at the Vertigo Stadium to help build a bright future.

“We haven’t brought them in just for this year. We have a long-term plan and these are players we can build around,” he added.

“They’re players who have proven themselves to be loyal, they stay at clubs for four or five years, and we want to have them here for a long time as well.”

Town will host 15th-placed Swallownest on Saturday, but Jordan Smith will begin a suspension following a straight red card for a lunging challenge at the weekend.

Simon Ashton.

“I can see why he got red,” said Bunce. “It didn’t look good on the highlights and it didn’t look good at the time.

“He’s a big player for us and he chips in with goals as well.

“We’ll miss him, but it gives someone else a chance to show what they’re capable of.”

The match kicks off at 3pm.