Conor Marshall has become Skegness Town’s fourth summer signing.

The 27-year-old came through Grimsby Town’s youth ranks and has previously turned out for Brigg Town, Boston United, King’s Lynn, Corby Town, Spalding United and Wisbech Town as well as a brief stint with the Lilywhites last season.

The versatile Marshall, who can play in defence and midfield, follows strikers Leigh and Andy Hutchinson and midfielder Danny Brooks to the Vertigo Stadium.