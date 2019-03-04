“Every one of the players put in a proper shift!” Assistant Chapman praises Skegness Town side following Glasshoughton point

NCEL Division One

Skegness Town 1 Glasshoughton Welfare 1

How important this point proves to be for the Lilywhites remains to be seen, but it felt like a huge bonus in their quest to avoid relegation.

Against an in-form side who had beaten them 2-0 only two weeks earlier it was a tough ask for the seasiders, but they dug deep to engineer a Vertigo Stadium stalemate.

Spalding loanee Luke White opened his account to give the home side the lead after 20 minutes.

But they conceded on the stroke of half time and that was how it finished as neither side could find the key to unlock the three points after the break.

The draw leaves Town 10 points clear of the relegation zone, but the sense is, following bottom side FC Bolsover’s victory over league leaders Campion, that the fight for safety is a long way from over.

Clubs desperate to avoid the drop to step seven in the football pyramid have started to pick up points and no side in the bottom half of the division can afford to take their eye off the ball.

Indeed things are so tight that one win would be enough to leave any of the league strugglers knocking on the door of the top half of the table.

Lilywhites assistant manager Nick Chapman was delighted with the point.

“We ground out a result against a decent side,” he said after the match.

“It was a game of few chances and I believe a draw was a fair result.”

It certainly stopped the rot after a run of six straight defeats which had started to threaten the seasiders’ NCEL future.

“Every one of the players put in a proper shift; we are just disappointed to have conceded such a bad goal right on half time,” said Chapman.

“We just didn’t react to a short corner and defended it so badly.”

It was a bit of a gift for Welfare’s Adam Walsh, who strolled unchallenged into the Skegness penalty area and slotted home the equaliser.

The strike cancelled out White’s earlier opener, a neat finish after Josh Morrall had headed on James Lambley’s kick from his hands.

White still had plenty to do when he received the flick on, but he outpaced two defenders before pulling the trigger to find the back of the net with a left foot shot.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Evison, Forth, L. Lambley, Norburn, Parish, Hobbins, Ford, Smith, Morrall, White, Britton, Sibbick, Robinson, Warren, Wroot.