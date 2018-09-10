Errors costly for Lilywhites

Suicidal defending cost Skegness Town dearly at a soggy Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday, going down 4-2.

The Lilywhites have only themselves to blame for losing out to their fellow strugglers from Yorkshire after gifting them all four goals.

After this bad day at the office the seasiders can consider themselves lucky not to have suffered a much heavier defeat.

They created a number of chances for themselves, but will reflect on the fact that their hosts didn’t have to.

Armthorpe opened the scoring after just six minutes. A long ball to the far post was headed back across the Skegness goal area by Jordan Buckham and Luke Williams nipped in and prodded home from close range.

Within a minute the Lilywhites were level. Calum Robinson threaded the ball through the home back line and Jordan Smith gleefully slotted it past Adam Stevens.

The hosts regained the lead with another gift. Far too often the ball was allowed to bounce in Town’s defensive third and this created pressure that a good old foot through the ball would have released.

But while Town hesitated, the Welfare took full advantage and edged in front when Buckham scored from close range in the 24th minute.

Robinson saw a shot blocked before Smith levelled again, his effort looping over Stevens and into the net after taking a deflection off Bucknall.

But another mix-up in the seasiders’ defence allowed Joshua Dodds to hook the ball past Travis Portas in the 38th minute.

Skegness were still recovering when an excellent ball into the area was met by Bucknall, but somehow Portas managed to deflect his shot onto the cross bar.

At the interval Nicky Frost and Ben Fidling were replaced by Marshall Young and debutant Nathan Hotchen, as manager Martyn Bunce changed the formation.

The unmarked Liam Radford went within inches of increasing Welfare’s lead when he headed against Portas’s left hand post in the opening minute of the second half.

The action swung to the other end where Robinson had two attempts blocked by Stevens.

The introduction of Jordan Potts for Robinson breathed new life into the Skegness team but, as the game entered the final quarter, Bucknall punished the seasiders for another defensive mix-up when he curled the ball past an exposed Portas.

Portas did well to prevent Williams grabbing a second and Harry Bunce’s last gasp challenge denied Darren Mansaram.

At the other end a great ball into the box by Potts was headed over by Hotchen.

In the last minute Mansaram hit the post and ironically this piece of good fortune saw the Lilywhites climb one place in the league table.

East Yorkshire Carnegie slipped below them after conceding a late fifth at Harworth Colliery.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Fidling, Scutt, Forth, H. Bunce, Frost, Hobbins, Britton, Robinson, Smith, Potts, Nichols, Young, Hotchen.

On Saturday Skegness travel to Quorn AFC from Leicestershire in the FA Vase (KO 3pm).