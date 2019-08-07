Elliott pleased with Boston United’s ‘character’ after Alfreton fightback - but questions decision making

Craig Elliott was pleased with Boston United’s character as they fought back to earn a point at Alfreton Town.

Jake Wright dispossessed keeper Jack Atkinson to slot home his fifth goal in seven appearances for the Pilgrims, cancelling out Amari Morgan-Smith’s penalty.

The result stretches United’s unbeaten run in competitive matches to six.

But while Elliott was happy with his team’s desire to fight back, he felt the game was there for the taking.

“It’s mixed emotions,” he said.

“I’m please we showed good character to get back in the game but also we fairly dominated the second half and three points were begging for us if we could find that bit of quality in the final third.

“We’ve never been behind this season, in pre-season or on Saturday.

“I thought it was a great response. We were loads better in the second half.”

Boston dealt well with the bombardment of balls into their box, another pleasing sight for Elliott.

“We dealt with a lot of balls into the box well and that’s a pleasing thing,” the manager said.

“We’ve played two proper National League North sides who put the ball on you.

“We’ve coped with that pretty well. But the disappointing thing for me was decision making in the final third. I’m going to put that down to still being a bit rusty.”

Morgan-Smith went to ground under pressure from Luke Shiels and Ben Middleton to claim the Reds’ penalty.

And although the decision looked soft, Elliott had no complaints.

“We let the lad get in behind us,” he said.

“The lads said it was soft but if it was at the other end I’d be shouting for it.

“Once you’re wrong side you’re always liable to give a penalty away.”