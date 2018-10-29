Double delight! Skegness Town secure victory at Bolsover

NCEL Division One

FC Bolsover 2 Skegness Town 3

Skegness Town completed a league double over basement side FC Bolsover.

Having already beaten Bolsover 4-0 in the league at the Vertigo Stadium, they did just enough to secure three points in the away leg.

The seasiders made hard work of it, but a win’s a win and the three points helped to open a gap between them and their struggling opponents.

Going into the game Bolsover were looking for their first league points of the season and several players were signed up by the Nottinghamshire outfit to help their cause in the run up.

The new boys added strength and height to their starting XI and when the Lilywhites were up against it for the last 20 minutes it looked as though their duck was going to be broken.

The visitors, coasting 2-0 ahead at the break, suddenly found it difficult to clear their lines and the pressure built.

Missing the likes of Simon Ashton and Bailey Forth, Skegness struggled to get the ball away and the tide of Bolsover attacks looked certain to harvest at least an equaliser.

But the seasiders rode their luck and returned to the east coast with the spoils in the bag, a result that lifted them to 17th in the table.

They took the lead in the 26th minute with a fine 20-yard strike from George Hobbins, his third goal of the season.

Four minutes later Jordan Smith, on his return to the side after a four-game absence, doubled the visitors’ lead from the penalty spot after the referee adjudged a home defender to have handled in the box.

Gary Nimmo and Will Britton both saw efforts rattle the woodwork for Town as they looked for a third.

Having ridden their luck Bolsover broke to the other end and halved the deficit through Jack Warwick, who was allowed acres of space wide on the Skegness left.

The busiest man on the pitch was Skegness keeper James Lambley who was continuously called upon to reach out and claim the ball before it reached a Bolsover head.

With 25 minutes left the seasiders were gifted a third goal when Britton pounced on a defender’s mistake and rounded the keeper before firing home what proved to be the winner.

Five minutes later the pressure was back on when Jake Adlington headed home a corner.

The momentum was back with the home side and they continued to launch the ball into the Skegness penalty area at every opportunity.

Deep into injury time keeper Lambley scrambled the ball away for a corner after it had hit the foot of a post, but the best chance for the home side came with the last kick of the game.

Another corner was swung in from the right and when it fell to Adlington eight yards out he smacked his shot goal wards only for it to strike a teammate on the line and bounce away to safety.

TOWN: J. Lambley, Warren, H. Bunce, Hobbins, L. Lambley, Gray, Smith, Ford, Britton, Stevens, Nimmo, Evison, Hotchen, Young, Frost.

On Saturday Skegness Town entertain Ollerton Town at the Vertigo Stadium (KO 3pm).