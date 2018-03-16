Dons next up for United

Skegness United will return to action on Saturday when they host Old Doningtonians.

United are keen to get back in the thick of it following two blank Saturdays, enforced by the weather.

Saturday’s Workforce Unlimited Division One match kicks off at Skegness Grammar School at 2.30pm.

United will be hoping to complete the double over the visitors, having won 2–0 away back in August in the first match of the season.

The following Saturday (March 24) United are away to Pointon Reserves (KO 2.30pm).

United have another blank weekend on Easter Saturday, before entering the final month of the campaign.