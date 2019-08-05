Collins happy with Skegness Town’s point at Selby

NCEL Division One

Selby Town 1 Skegness Town 1

Although disappointed to have conceded a late goal in the season’s opening fixture at Selby Town, Lilywhites boss Nathan Collins was happy with the point.

A reflective Collins admitted that a draw at Selby probably wasn’t a bad result.

“It is disappointing when you concede close to the end like that, especially when you go straight to the other end and hit the post, but I think we would have taken a point,” said the manager.

The seasiders travelled to Selby without three key players.

The influential trio of Liam and McCauley Parker and skipper Ben Davison were out of the country, underlining the need for a big squad.

Although all three will be back in contention for a place in the squad for Saturday’s home match against Rossington Main, Collins has four other players unavailable, as well as a number of injuries to consider.

“It’s a good job we have a big squad, otherwise we would be struggling,” he said.

The Lilywhites got off to a great start, taking the lead through Leigh Hutchinson within three minutes of the first whistle.

They worked hard to defend their slender advantage and showed great discipline in what was a real battle.

“It was played at 100-miles an hour, with two teams going for it,” said Collins. “I thought the officials did well in a game where there was no nastiness, just two good sides looking to win the three points.”

Travelling fans among the crowd of just over 100 would have remembered the lesson the Lilywhites received in the corresponding fixture last August, when Selby ran out 4-0 winners.

This time round the visitors got their noses in front and almost bagged their first win of the new campaign.

They were denied by Daniel Walker’s 75th minute equaliser.

TOWN: J. Lambley, L. Lambley, Norburn, Humble, Clarke, Field, Hobbins, Brooks, Hutchinson, King, Morrall, Smith, Britton, Evison, Warren, Robinson.