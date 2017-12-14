Chapman looks to add to squad

Skegness Town manager Nick Chapman has been busy trying to add to his threadbare squad for Saturday’s trip to in-form Nettleham - following the latest departure from the seasiders’ ranks.

George Hobbins has left for Boston Town, and with Jake Gibson breaking his leg and Luke Rayner-Mistry already unavailable for the journey to Nettleham, Chapman has been trying to fill the gaps.

“I’m hoping to bring two or three in for the weekend, but it’s not easy at this time of the season,” said the Skegness gaffer this week.

“I was disappointed that George has decided to leave.

“It leaves us a little bare after Jake’s injury, but I am hoping to bring in a few players to help us push on and defend our title.”

They travel to Mulsanne Park protecting the league’s only unbeaten league record.

It’s expected that Gibson’s season is over after he sustained a broken tibia at Appleby Frodingham in the county cup.

But on the positive side Chapman was hopeful that Miles Chamberlain will be returning to the squad in the New Year.

“Miles has been in training for three weeks now and we are hopeful,” said the Lilywhites boss.

He cited the stop-start nature of Town’s season as a major handicap and he highlighted that his side had played only five league games.

These included a 3-0 victory over Saturday’s opponents at the Vertigo Stadium, but Chapman is aware of the third-placed Nettles’ recent run of good results.

“They are going well at the moment and will provide us with a tough test on their ground,” he said.

A number of Nettleham players were due to line up with a handful of Lilywhites in the league’s representative squad against Staffordshire before Saturday’s Inter League Cup tie was postponed due to the wintry weather.

Kick off will be at 2pm.