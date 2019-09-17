Chance to pick up Pro-Am points

The latest Skegness Darts League Pro-Am qualifier will be held at the Ex Service on Friday.

This is the sixth opportunity for competitors to notch up points which could see them play alongside the pros in November.

The league’s annual meeting will also be held at the Liberal Club on Friday.

The meeting begins at 7.30pm and joining fees are set at £30.

Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd and Liberal Club have agreed to renew their sponsorship so far and this is the teams’ chance to have their say on rule changes.

The eight pros taking part at this year’s Pro-Am will be: Jamie Caven (sponsored by Batemans Brewery), Carl Abbiss (Seaview Pub), Dennis Priestley (Anchor Friskney), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs), Andy Hamiltion (AC Engineering), Ronnie Baxter (Vernon Interiors), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Bob Anderson (Craigside Hotel Skegness), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies).

The top 24 Pro-Am points scorers will qualify for the Ex Service Masters on October 27, where they will be £200 in prize money up for grabs.

Other upcoming events include BJ’s Festival of Darts at BJ’s Big Top, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, with more than £3,000 in prize money available over the weekend.

Summer League presentation night will be at the Seaview on November 1, with the league singles and doubles also taking place on this night.

PDC pro Devon Petersen is coming to the Liberal Club on Friday, November 15.

Entry is free and fun and games commence from 8pm.

The African Warrior is taking on local players.

For more information on these events call Chris Fletcher on 07789 405 588.