Can in-form Skegness Town make it six of the best at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic?

Skegness Town are looking to make it six of the best as they hit the road to face Barnsley-based Worsbrough Bridge Athletic today.

Following Wednesday’s 3-2 League Cup win at Parkgate, the Lilywhites return to NCEL Division One action aiming to maintain top spot in the table.

Nathan Collins’ side have won their last five league games, scoring 17 times and conceding just once.

The last goal Town shipped in league action was at Dronfield on August 17, having now gone 431 minutes without keeper James Lambley picking the ball out of his net.

Worsborough, currently 18th in the standings, have picked up one point from their last four league games.

But prior to that they left Parkgate with a 5-1 success.

Town are hopeful that Liam Parker and Ellis Humble will return from injury, although Jordan Smith will still be unavailable.

Kick off will be at 3pm.