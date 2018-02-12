Britton treble sinks Wolves

Lincolnshire League

Skegness Town 5 Louth Town 1

Skegness Town got back to winning ways with a convincing win over East Lindsey rivals Louth Town at the Vertigo Stadium.

A hat-trick from Will Britton, his first since returning to the club from Boston Town, and a brace of goals from Jordan Smith secured another three points for the reigning champions.

Manager Nick Chapman was much more upbeat after this latest success.

“Yes, I slept a lot better on Saturday night,” he said.

“We played some good football at times and fully deserved the victory.”

Town welcomed Alex Nichols back into the fold after his spell at United Counties League outfit Sleaford Town.

Nichols played the last 30 minutes, replacing Jamie Coulson in attack.

“It was good to have Alex back in the squad, especially after losing a number of players,” said Chapman, whose latest loss is Luke Rayner-Mistry.

“He’s decided he doesn’t want to play in the Lincolnshire League,” said Chapman.

Town were also without the injured Miles Chamberlain, Simon Draper - who was hit by a bug - and the unavailable Ryan O’Loughlin.

New signing Tony Edwards joined Nichols on the bench.

The seasiders led 2-0 before the visitors pulled a goal back through former Lilywhite Chris Ella.

Louth pressed for an equaliser, but were hit in the break by two quick goals.

Smith wrapped things up with his second of the game late on.

Chapman now turns his attention to Saturday’s trip to bottom-of-the-league Brigg Town’s Hawthorns ground.

The Lilywhites have already enjoyed cup success on the ground this season and will be going all out to make it a league and cup double.

The match will kick-off at the later time of 3pm.

Chamberlain may return to the squad after injury.

O’Loughlin could still be unavailable, but Draper expects to travel.

TOWN: Portas, Warren, Turner, Stevens, Cunliffe, Scutt, Smith, Law, Britton, Coulson, Potts; Subs: Nichols, Edwards.