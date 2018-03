Will Britton bagged a hat-trick as Skegness Town beat Wyberton 5-1 last night.

George Hobbins added to the Lilywhites’ tally from the penalty spot while the Villagers also turned the ball into their own net.

Jamie Elston scored Wyberton’s consolation.

The result leaves Nick Chapman’s side fifth in the Lincolnshire League table, 10 points behind leaders Ruston Sports but with three games in hand.

Wyberton are seventh.