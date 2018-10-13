Britton seals Skegness Town’s first away win in 4-3 thriller

Skegness Town earned their first win on the road with a breathtaking 4-3 success at East Yorkshire Carnegie.

The Lilywhites hit the road in search of their first three-pointer away from the Vertigo since securing promotion to the Northern Counties East League Division One.

Carnegie began the day in 14th, three places and five points ahead of Town.

Nicky Frost tested the hosts’ keeper midway through the first half and Skegness pressure paid off when George Hobbins fired them in front.

Nathan Hotchen tapped home a second but but it still needed keeper James Lambley to pull off a point-blank save to maintain the two-goal advantage at the interval.

However, a good opening 45 was undone by two Carnegie strikes minutes into the second half.

Hotchen regained advantage with a 56th-minute curler from the edge of the box but the hosts levelled soon after.

But Britton had the final say with a strike from the edge of the box.