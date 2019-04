Skegness Town signed off from their NCEL Division One campaign with three points.

Will Britton scored the only goal of the game as the Lilywhites beat East Yorkshire Carnegie 1-0 at the Vertigo Stadium last night, leaving it late to settle things in the 89th minute.

Nathan Collins’s side had already secured their sdafety and currently sit 14th in the table, although sides around them are yet to conclude their campaigns.