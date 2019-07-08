Britton brace tames Tigers as Skegness Town begin pre-season with Holbeach United victory

Skegness Town got their pre-season off to a flying start with a comfortable win at Holbeach United, who play at a step higher in the football pyramid.

Indeed the Tigers finished fifth in the United Counties League Premier last season and were always going to provide a stern test for the Lilywhites.

Included in the seasiders’ line-up were a few local faces from the past as Nathan Collins and his team piece together their squad for the Northern Counties East League campaign, which starts next month.

Two first half goals from Will Britton sealed the victory at Carters Park, and a big positive from the game for the Skegness management was the clean sheet against tough opponents.

Britton’s first was a one-on-one with the home keeper, which he took round him before slotting home.

McCauley Parker almost marked his return to the club with a goal, but the keeper pushed it round for a corner.

Parker created a second for Britton. He played a great pass to Josh Morrall, who squared it for the striker to tuck away and double his tally for the day.

On Saturday the Lilywhites host Sleaford Town visit the Vertigo Stadium (KO 3pm) before Tuesday’s arrival of Pinchbeck United (KO 7.45pm.)