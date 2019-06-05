Bringing best local talent to Skegness Town is ‘priority’ - Collins

Nathan Collins admitted it was his ‘priority’ to bring in the best local talent as Skegness Town announced the signings of Conor Marshall and Ben Davison.

The duo became the Lilywhites’s fourth and fifth summer signings, following strikers Leigh and Andy Hutchinson and midfielder Danny Brooks to the Vertigo Stadium.

Conor Marshall.

“We were aware the side needed strengthening,” manager Collins said.

We finished strongly at the back end of last season, but we knew we really needed four or five experienced players players in there to help the team.

“And we wanted to bring local lads in as well.

“Last season four or five of the best players from the area weren’t here, for whatever reason. Getting them in was a priority.

Nathan Collins.

“It’s early in the summer but I like to get the lads in early so we know where we are.”

Both players have turned out for Town in the past, although midfielder Davison will be the more familiar to fans.

After several successful seasons with the club - including Lincs League title wins - he was convinced to join Boston Town in summer 2017, helping the UCL Premier side reach the FA Cup’s third qualifying round before a last-gasp 3-2 defeat to Hyde United in a game which saw Davison forced off with a head injury.

He has since moved on to join Spalding United and Lincoln United, before agreeing to return to Skegness.

Marshall came through Grimsby Town’s youth ranks and has previously turned out for Brigg Town, Boston United, King’s Lynn, Corby Town, Spalding United and Wisbech Town as well as a brief stint with the Lilywhites last season.

The versatile Marshall can play in defence and midfield.