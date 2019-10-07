BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up the action...

In the Masons Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup, Railway Athletic beat Boston League rivals Old Leake 2-1.

Benington had a good 4-0 win away at Louth Old Boys, Fishtoft beat Ludford Rovers 11-7 and Kirton Town beat North Somercoats 2-1.

Spilsby Town were beaten away at Stamford Lions 5-4 but Swineshead Institute went through to the next round by beating Eagle United 3-1.

In the only Workforce Unlimited Premier Division fixture, Skegness Town Reserves beat Wyberton Reserves by 3-0, Dan Read, Connor Waller and Jordon Smith on target.

In Division One, Railway Athletic Reserves hit a last minute winner to take all the points against FC Hammers, winning 2-1.

Horncastle Town Reserves beat Boston College 4-0 and Woodhall Spa United kept up their fine form, beating Boston Town Reserves 5-3.

Town’s goals came from Roy Bescoby, Kyle Tate and Troy Ayton.

Spalding Harriers hit top spot in Division Two with a fine 2-0 home victory against Skegness Town A.

Bull Athletic had a another good win by beating Caythorpe 4-1 while, at Graves Park, Kirton Town Reserves got their first win of the season by beating Boston Athletic 8-1.

Freiston, looking for their first win of the season, travelled to Swineshead Institute Reserves, but they came away empty handed as they lost the game 3-1.

Division Three leaders Spilsby Town Reserves could only manage a 3-3 score draw against Sibsey, while second place Benington Reserves kept the pressure on Spilsby by beating Woodhall Spa Reserves 2-1.

Mareham United dropped points when they were beaten 3-0 by Boston College Reserves.

Wyberton A finally hit form against Digby, winning 8-2.

Fosdyke took all the points against Fishtoft Reserves in a very close game, winning 4-3.

FC Wrangle took all the points at Holbeach Bank, winning 1-0.