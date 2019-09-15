BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s action...

In the Fishtoft Cup, Coningsby beat Spilsby Town 2-1 and Swineshead Institute beat Wyberton Reserves 4-2.

Woodhall Spa United got the better of Premier Division side Pointon as they beat them 4-3.

Boston College took Benington to extra time and finally won the game 3-1.

Railway Athletic went through to the next round by beating Old Leake 4-2 and Fishtoft beat Friskney 5-2.

Skegness Town Reserves beat Kirton Town 2-1, Dom Murray and Zak Bray on target for Skegness.

In the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Fulbeck United and Ruskington Rovers shared the points in a 3-3 draw.

Dominic Zunga (two) and Paul Crampton were on the scoresheet for Fulbeck.

In Division One, Horncastle Town beat Billinghay Rovers 7-0.

Park United lost 5-1 to Eagle United, Brandon Norman (three), Tom Bates and Rares Demeter securing the points.

Boston Town Reserves were held at home to FC Hammers in a 3-3 scoreline, Kane Tate, Kieron Rodgers and Patrick Muirhead hitting the goals for Town.

Division Two newcomers Kirton Town Reserves found it hard going against Spalding Harriers, going down 6-2.

Coningsby Reserves beat Boston Athletic 3-2 thanks to Nathan Garfoot, Matthew Jamieson and Brandon Rylett.

Division Three leaders Spilsby Town Reserves carried on with their good form by beating Fishtoft Reserves.

Wes Elston (two) and Ryan Gilbert hit the goals in a 3-0 victory.

Mareham United beat Wyberton A 2-0 and Digby came from 2-0 down to beat Sibsey 3-2.

FC Wrangle made it two out two by beating Fosdyke 4-0.

Ben Liu hit the net twice for Park United Reserves as they beat Moulton Seas End 2-0.

Woodhall Spa Reserves beat Boston College Reserves 4-2, Jack Draper (two), Ollie Riley and an own goal settling the contest.

Benington Reserves took the points as they beat Holbeach Bank 2-0.