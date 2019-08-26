BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up the action...

Defending champions Spilsby Town started the season as they finished last, with victory.

In the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, they beat newly-promoted Fishtoft 4-3.

Spilsby’s goals came from Liam Papworth (two), Josh Wood and Tom Dunderdale.

Railway Athletic took all the points at home to Pointon, beating them 3-2.

Morgan Randles scored two and Alex Kendrick added the other for the triumphant team.

In Division One, Boston College got of to winning ways by beating Swineshead Institute by a single goal scored by Nathan Rivett.

Boston Town Reserves and newly-promoted Eagle United shared the points in 3-3 scoreline, Tom Bates (two) and Brandon Norman on target for the Eagle.

Railway Athletic made it two out two by beating Horncastle Town Reserves 3-2.

Bull Athletic got their Division Three campaign underway by beating Freiston 6-4.

Newly-promoted Northgate Olympic beat Spalding Harriers 2-1.

Coningsby Reserves took all the points by beating Caythorpe 5-3, goals coming from Brandon Rylott (two), Dan Nixon (two) and Sam Brader.

Boston Athletic made it two out two with a 2-1 away victory at Swineshead Institute Reserves.

In Division Three Benington Reserves carried on where they left off from last week, putting five past Wyberton A in a 5-1 victory.

Spilsby Town had a good 5-1 away win at Fosdyke to go joint top with Benington Reserves.

Fishtoft Reserves started the season with a 3-0 home victory against Moulton Seas End, Dean Stevens netting a penalty and Oliver Payling and Harry Palvin also on target for Fishtoft.

Park United Reserves and Holbech Bank shared the points in 3-3 score line.