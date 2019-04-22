BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson looks at the weekend’s action...

Coningsby entertained Workforce Unlimited Premier Division champions Spilsby Town, taking an early lead through Shaun Boothby.

Spilsby levelled from the penalty spot just before the break but neither team could find the winning goal in the second half as they played out a draw.

Pointon got back to winning ways again against Swineshead Institute, winning the game 4-2.

In Division One, Boston College beat Old Doningtonians 5-1 and Fosdyke got the better of Park United, winning 4-0.