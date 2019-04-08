BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Skegness Town Reserves will play Spilsby Town in the final of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup Final.

Spilsby Town were taken to extra time by Friskney, eventually winning the game 4-3 after it finished 2-2 in the 90 minutes.

Friskney’s goals came from Victor Sibert, with a penalty, and Greg Brown, who scored twice.

Skegness Town beat Nothgate Olympic by a single goal in hard-fought match, the winning goal coming from Daniel Aston.

Benington were the big winners in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division as they beat Swineshead Institute 3-1, which places Swineshead firmly at the bottom of the table.

Pointon helped themselves to three points by beating Railway Athletic 2-0, Sam Elliot and Ian Jacquest scoring the goals.

Wyberton Reserves rounded off the season away at Coningsby, but found themselves loosing the game 5-1.

Shaun Boothby (two), Lee Gemmell, Dan Nixon and Ben Brown were the machwinners.

Wyberton’s goal came from Will Nuttell.

Fishtoft became the Division One champions after they beat Old Doningtonians 6-2, rivals Boston College and Woodhall Spa United drawing 1-1.

Billinghay Athletic had a excellent home win against Fosdyke, winning the game 4-1.

Freiston slipped into the bottom two, losing away at FC Hammers.

In Division Two, Spalding Harriers finished their season with a 3-3 draw against JFC Boston Seniors.

Harriers’s goals came from Stefan Belakov, Patryk Kopacz and Daniel Goddard.

Results from April 6:

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, semi-finals: Friskney 3 Spilsby Town 4, Skegness Town Reserves 1 Northgate Olympic 0.

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division:

Coningsby 5 Wyberton Res 1, Pointon 2 Railway Athletic 0, Swineshead Institute 1 Benington 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 4 Fosdyke 1, FC Hammers 2 Freiston 0, Old Doningtonians 2 Fishtoft 6, Woodhall Spa United 1 Boston College 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Spalding Harriers 3 JFC Seniors 3.

Result from April 2:

Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup: Railway Athletic Reserves 3 Woodhall Spa United Reserves 1.