BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson looks at the weekend’s games...

Premier League leaders Spilsby Town had another convincing home victory when Kirton Town were the visitors, winning 6-0.

Spilsby’s goals came from Herbie Nichols, Mathew Barker (two), Jordon Turner and Charlie Arabin (two).

Fulbeck United travelled away to in-form Skegness Town Reserves, and they came away with a 2-1 victory, Chris Bates and Patrick Muirhead with the goals.

Railway Athletic kept in touch with the top, beating Ruskington Rovers 1-0 thanks to a Jake Portas finish.

Old Leake gained three valuable points by beating Coningsby 3-0.

Leon Creasey, Will Gosling and Adam Tempest were the matchwinners.

Wyberton Reserves were the other winners in the Premier as they took all the points away at Swineshead Institute following a 2-1 scoreline.

Woodhall Spa United gained a place Division One as they beat FC Hammers 4-2.

Horcastle Town Reserves’s good run came to end when they were beaten away at Fosdyke, an Ash Davis hat-trick and goals from Callum Karpyzyn and Jake Holland earning an excellent 5-2 home victory.

Swineshead Reserves left it late to snatch a 4-3 win away at Freiston.

There was no shortage of goals in Division Two as league leaders Eagle United beat Colsterworth 6-4, Eagles’s goals coming from Tom Bates and Alex Earle, with two apiece, Daniel Busch and Louis Holland.

Second-place Railway Reserves beat Holbeach Bank 5-1 to keep the pressure on at the top.

JFC Boston beat Boston Athletic 4-1 and FC Wrangle beat Caythorpe 3-2.

In Division Three, Benington Reserves beat Woodhall Spa United Reserves 4-0 as Sam Read was the hero of the day, hitting the net three times.

The other goal came from Ben Ladds.

Wyberton A beat Mareham United 2-0.

This year’s Target Newspapers Challenge Cup final will between Park United and Skegness Town A.

Park had to come from behind as they trailed Division Three highfliers Northgate Olympic, finding themselves 2-0 down.

But in an excellent second half goals from Neil Allen (two) and Jimmy Harris put them through to the final.

In the other semi, Skegness beat Boston College 1-0 thanks to Josh Whittam’s goal.

In the BB Insure Willoughby Shield round one, Pointon Reserves beat Coningsby Reserves 1-0.