BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds-up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

This year’s Fishtoft Cup final will be between Spilsby Town and Swineshead Institute.

Spilsby beat Railway Athletic 2-1 thanks to goals from Liam Papworth and Jordon Turner.

In the other semi-final, Swineshead beat Pointon 3-2.

Fulbeck United were held at home by the Workforce Unlimited Premier League’s bottom club Benington as the played out a 2-2 draw.

Fulbeck had to come from behind to get their point, their goals coming from Paul Crampton and Steve Marshall.

Skegness Town Reserves, who themselves are just finding their form, beat Coningsby 5-2.

Coningsby’s goals were both scored by Shaun Boothby.

Division One leaders Fishtoft were well beaten 3-0 by Old Doningtonians while Horncastle Town Reserves kept up their title chase by beating Freiston 5-0.

Friskney had a good win away at Pointon Reserves, winning the game 6-2, while Boston College beat Fosdyke 5-2 and Woodhall Spa United beat Park United 5-1.

At the bottom of division, Billinghay Athletic beat Swineshead Institute Reserves 5-1.

Division Two’s table toppers Eagle United travelled to Spalding Harriers where the game finished 3-3.

Eagle’s goals came from Tom Bates and Louis Holland, who netted a brace, while Daniel Goddard and Rafel Marczewski (two) replied for Harriers.

Skegness Town A moved into second place with a 4-0 home victory against Holbeach Bank.

Skegness’s goals came from Josh Whittam (two), Owen Howland and a own goal.

There were goals galore in the game at JFC Seniors and Caythorpe, where they played out a 6-6 draw.

Colsterworth beat FC Wrangle 5-0 and, in the other game, Boston Athletic beat Coningsby Reserves 7-2.

In Division Three, Northgate were the big winners in the division, beating Park United Reserves 8-0.

Benington Reserves and Digby shared the points in a 1-1 scoreline, the Benington goal coming from Chris Lawson.

Woodhall Spa Reserves beat Wyberton A 1-0 in a very tight game 1-0.

Fosdyke Reserves entertained bottom-of-the-league Mareham, the hosts winning the game 5-2.

Results from February 9:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 2 Skegness Town Res 5, Fulbeck United 2 Benington 2.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 5 Swineshead Institute Res 1, Boston College 5 Fosdyke 2, Fishtoft 0 Old Doningtonians 3, Horncastle Town Res 5 Freiston 0, Pointon Res 2 Friskney 6, Woodhall Spa United 5 Park United 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 7 Coningsby Res 2, Colsterworth 5 FC Wrangle 0, JFC Seniors 6 Caythorpe 6, Skegness Town A 4 Holbeach Bank 0, Spalding Harriers 3 Eagle United 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res 1 Digby 1, Fosdyke Res 5 Mareham United 2, Park United Res 0 Northgate Olympic 8, Woodhall Spa United Res 1 Wyberton A 0.

SHS Allium Fishtoft Shield, semi-finals: Swineshead Institute 3 Pointon 2, Spilsby Town 2 Railway Athletic 1.