BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Spilsby Town finished the year off with a 1-0 away victory at Skegness Town Reserves, which gives them a five-point lead ahead of the nearest rivals Kirton Town.

Kirton went down 2-1 away at Swineshead Institute.

Fulbeck United entertained Pointon and ended the year on a high with a excellent 2-0 victory.

Benington gained a valuable point against Wyberton Reserves in a 1-1 draw, Ben Hardstaff scoring for Benington.

Division Two leaders Fishtoft went down 4-2 away at Boston College, who are hitting form at the right time.

Woodhall Spa United came unstuck when they visited Horncastle Town Reserves, losing by a single goal.

Jonathan Trimmings scored the vital goal which takes them above Woodhall in the table.

FC Hammers and Park United shared the points in a 2-2 draw. Park’s goals coming from Neil Allen and Jimmy Harris.

Pointon Reseves beat Billinghay Reserves 5-0.

The only game in Division Two saw Railway Athletic beat Coningsby Reseves 4-2.

Railway’s goals came from Jenson Bark (two), Lucas Dakin and Tom Anderson.

Division Three leaders Boston College travelled to Digby and came away with a 3-2 victory, goals coming from Matthew Scott and Deividas Urbsys (two).

Benington Reserves beat Wyberton A 4-2.

Results from December 29:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 1 Wyberton Res 1, Fulbeck United 2 Pointon 0, Skegness Town Res 0 Spilsby Town 1, Swineshead Institute 2 Kirton Town 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 4 Fishtoft 2, FC Hammers 2 Park United 2, Horncastle Town Res 1 Woodhall Spa United 0, Pointon Res 5 Billinghay Athletic 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Railway Res 4 Coningsby Res 2.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby 2 College Res 3, Wyberton A 2 Benington Res 4.