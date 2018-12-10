BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Spilsby Town travelled to Railway Athletic for a top-of-the-table clash in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

But there was little to separate them as they fought out a 2-2 draw.

With Ruskington Rovers losing away at Coningsby, Kirton Town moved up to second in the table.

Hosts Old Leake started the brighter and found themselves 2-0 up, but eventually Kirton came back to win 4-3. Old Leake’s goals came from Scott Mackay, Adam Tempest and an own goal.

Fulbeck United had a great 6-1 away win at Pointon, goals coming from George Shores, Michael Cliffe, Nick Bates and Paul Crampton, who hit a hat-trick.

In Division One, Horncastle Town Reserves kept up their fine form with a 4-2 home win against Old Doningtonians.

FC Hammers went into third place when they beat out-of-form Billinghay Athletic 4-1.

Boston College put nine past Freiston and Fosdyke beat Pointon Reserves 3-0.

In Division Two Eagle United found themselves without a game as Boston Athletic were unable to raise a team.

Skegness Town A entertained Railway Athletic Reserves and had a fine 5-2 win, goals coming from Ben Firth (two) and a Josh Whittam hat trick.

Free-scoring Spalding Harriers beat Colsterworth 6-1.

Harriers’s goalscorers were Edward Figg, Ion Leonard and Karol Narojczyk, who scored four.

JFC Boston Seniors had a good 6-3 win away to Caythorpe and FC Wrangle beat Holbeach Bank 3-0.

Division Three league leaders Northgate Olympic beat Digby 7-1, Digby’s goal coming from Callum Winchester.

Second placed Bull Athletic hit seven as they beat Park United Reserves 7-1, while third-place College Reserves beat bottom side Mareham United 5-1.

In round one of the Willoughby Cup, Friskney beat Swineshead Institute 2-1, Victor Sibert scoring both for Friskney.

Skegness Town Reserves came up against Division One leaders Fishtoft and left with an excellent 4-1 victory, Max Foreman and Tyler Bobb scoring two apiece.

In the only other cup game, Wyberton Reserves progressed into the next round with a 1-0 win away to Woodhall Spa.