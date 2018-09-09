BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s action...

The first round of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup saw Horncastle Town Reserves take a strong 5-3 victory over Caythorpe.

The Workforce Unlimited Premier Division saw pacesetters Spilsby Town maintain their unbeaten run with a good 5-3 win against Benington.

Skegness Town Reserves travelled to Graves Park in hope of securing three points, but Kirton Town had other ideas as they put eight past the visitors earning them their first win of the season.

Railway Athletic put two past defending champions Pointon.

Wyberton Reserves held Fulbeck United to a 0-0 draw, whilst neither Swineshead Institute nor Coningsby could find a goal in their game.

Ruskington Rovers and Old Leake both found one apiece.

In Division One, Friskney continued their good form in a 3-1 home win against Boston College. Friskney’s goals came from Ryan Appleton and Jordan Clemants, who scored a brace.

Fishtoft secure three out of three wins after putting a magnificent 14 goals past Swineshead Institute Reserves.

Two goals from Ash Davis and a penalty from Callum Karpyszyn took Fosdyke to a 3-1 win over Billinghay Athletic.

Park United secured a comfortable 5-2 win at Pointon Reserves. Park’s goals came from Neil Allen (two), Jimmy Harris, Chris Wright and Craig Mountain.

FC Hammers put four past Old Doningtonians, whilst Woodhall Spa had a strong 5-0 win against Freiston.

In Division Two, Colsterworth had a big 7-1 win away at Boston International, whilst Skegness Town A ran away with the points in a 6-1 victory against JFC Seniors.

Boston Athletic add another three points to their tally with a 2-0 win away from home at Coningsby Reserves, whilst Eagle United also had a comfortable win at Holbeach Bank.

FC Wrangle are yet to find a win after admitting defeat in a 4-2 clash with Spalding Harriers.

Bull Athletic are putting their stamp on Division Three after a strong 5-1 success against Park United Reserves.

Northgate Olympic also had a big 6-0 win at Old Doningtonian Reserves, whilst Woodhall Spa Reserves also had a comfortable 4-0 win against Fosdyke Reserves.

Boston College Reserves found their first three points of the season in a 2-1 victory against Mareham United.

Digby met with Wyberton A for their first game of the season where neither side could find a winner, ending in a 2-2 draw.