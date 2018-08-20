BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up the action...

The Boston & District Saturday League returned this weekend, beginning with just two games in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

Corey Cunliffe (Skegness). Photo: John Aron.

Railway Athletic travelled to Skegness Town Reserves and got their 2018-19 season off to winning ways with a 3-1 victory.

Keaton Grainger netted the hosts’ consolation.

Spilsby Town got their season off to a good start with a strong 4-1 win at Swineshead Institute.

Spilsby’s goals came from Jordan Turner (two), Josh Wood and Liam Papworth.

In Division One, Fosdyke hosted Woodhall Spa in a contest which saw Woodhall take the lead early in the second half.

Fosdyke managed to find their feet and scored twice in the final five minutes through Alex Chammack to win 2-1.

Liam Shinn, Nicky Syndercombe and Kyle Tate bagged five goals between them to see Fishtoft take all the points against Pointon Reserves.

Friskey earned a two-goal victory at home to Horncastle Town Reserves.

Jake Portas ( Railway Athletic). Photo: John Aron.

Friskney goals came from Victor Sibert and Matty Jameson.

In Division Two, Holbeach Bank travelled to Boston International, leaving with a 3-0 victory.

Holbeach’s goals from Callum Matthews (two) and Bradley Waterfall.

A goal from Callum Stions secured three points for Colsterworth in their game against Spalding Hariers.

Railway Reserves had a strong 4-0 win against newly-promoted Skegness Town A, whilst Boston Athletic won 6-3 at home to Caythorpe.

In Division Three, new side Bull Athletic got their season off to a flying start with a 4-0 victory away at Benington Reserves.

Northgate Olympic took a trip to Boston College where they left with all the points in a close 2-1 win.

Park United Reserves got their first season in the Boston & District League well underway as they met with Fosdyke Reserves, winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Ben Liu, Ryan Summers and Jimmy Harris.

Old Doningtonian Reserves had a 4-2 win against Woodhall Spa Reserves.

Results:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Skegness Town Res 1 Railway Ath 3, Swineshead Institute 1 Spilsby Town 4.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Fishtoft 5 Pointon Res 1, Fosdyke 2 Woodhall Spa United 1, Friskney 2 Horncastle Town Res 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 6 Caythorpe 3, Boston International 0 Holbeach Bank 3, Colsterworth 1 Spalding Harriers 0, Railway Athletic Res 4 Skegness Town A. 0.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res 0 Bull Athletic 4, Boston College Res 1 Northgate Olympic 2, Old Doningtonians Res 4 Woodhall Spa United Res 2, Park United Res 3 Fosdyke Res 1.