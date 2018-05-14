BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday league action...

Benington were crowned the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup champions following a 5-1 victory over Kirton Town.

Railway Reserves celebrate their Willoughby Shield win. A6ePruljqgJVvw_CJ_Ob

Goals from Tim Bell (two), Lewis Mundt (two) and Jenson Ball settled the contest at the DWB Stadium on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Railway Athletic Reserves lifted the Willoughby Shield last Tuesday evening, beating Skegness Town A 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time winner.

Skegness took an early lead when an excellent ball was tapped home.

Town were the brighter in the opening stages, but a formation change from Railway stemmed the tide a little, the Boston side slowly building their way back into the game.

Railway started the second half much brighter and experienced heads started to get the better of the youthful Town team.

However, a break from Skegness could have ended the game if not for a fine near-post save from keeper Chris Moore.

Substitutions changed the game as Danny Woods, barely on the pitch five minutes, fired home from a poorly-cleared corner to level things up.

The introduction of 16-year-old Lucas Dakin also proved vital, some very good play between him, Woods and Jack Skinner testing the Skegness defence.

Into stoppage time, a ball played into young Dakin was expertly turned round the corner for Woods to slot calmly home.

The Boston and District Saturday League concluded on Saturday.

Workforce Unlimted Premier Division winners Pointon finished their season on a high with a 2-0 win at home against Billinghay Athletic.

Runners-up Railway Athletic beat Coningsby 2-0, Danny Woods becoming only the second player in Railway history to score 40 goals in a single season.

A close game down at Wyberton Reserves saw visitors Spilsby Town claim their last three points of the season with a close 5-4 victory.

There was all to play for in Division One.

Kirton Town sealed the title and promotion following a 5-1 win at Woodhall Spa United, while Skegness United also secured a place in the top flight with a 3-1 win at at Friskney.

Boston College missed out on goal difference despite a 6-3 win against Freiston.

Horncastle Town Reserves pulled out all the stops with a 10-3 victory at Old Doningtonians, finishing the season in fourth place, just one point behind second and third place.

In Division Two, Park United claimed the title to claim their first championship since the 1978-79 season.

Park travelled to Wyberton A for their final game of the campaign and won 6-0 thanks to goals from Jimmy Harris (two), Alex Limb (two), Neil Allen and Ben Liu.

Railway Reserves finished their season with a 1-0 win at FC Wrangle.

Results from May 12:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division:

Pointon 2 Billinghay Athletic 0, Railway Athletic 2 Coningsby 0, Swineshead Institute v Skegness Town Reserves - postponed, Wyberton 4 Spilsby Town 5.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 6 Freiston 3, Friskney 1 Skegness United 3, Old Doningtonians 3 Horncastle Town Reserves 10, Woodhall Spa 1 Kirton Town 5.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: FC Wrangle 0 Railway Athletic Reserves 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Wyberton A 0 Park United 6.