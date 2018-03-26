BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

The Workforce Unlimited Premier Division saw Railway Athletic travel to Fishtoft and leave in high spirits after running away with a 7-0 goalfest.

Fulbeck United won 4-1 at Swineshead Institute, while Ruskington Rovers took all the points in a 3-1 win at home to Leverton.

In Division One, leaders Skegness United were stunned by basement side Pointon Reserves, who collected their second league win 3-1.

Old Doningtonians and JFC Seniors failed to find a winner, their match ending in a 1-1 draw.

Swineshead Reserves put seven past Freiston while a close game saw Horncastle Town Reserves and Boston College draw 2-2.

In Division Two, Park United are keeping up the pressure for promotion after a 4-2 win against Coningsby Reserves. Park’s goals came from Ryan Huskisson (two), Neil Allen and Jimmy Harris.

Despite two spectacular strikes from FC Wrangle, Fosdyke took their chances and remain at the top of the table, Alex Cammack (two), Sam Melson, Daniel Fletcher and Jody Betts securing a 5-2 win. Caythorpe won 6-1 at home to Wyberton A, Railway Athletic Reserves won 3-0 against Holbeach Bank and FC Hammers and Boston Athletic drew.

In Division Three, Digby had a great 4-2 win against promoted Eagle United, whilst Benington Reserves had a good 3-0 victory against Old Doningtonians Reserves.

Spalding Harriers ran away with the points following a strong 5-0 win against College Reserves.

Swineshead A put five past hosts Leverton Reserves, who scored three consolations.

Mareham United put up a good fight against Woodhall Spa Reserves, the rivals drawing 2-2.

Round two matches of the BB insure Willoughby Cup were held, Wyberton Reserves and Old Leake drawing 3-3 before Wyberton progressed 5-4 on penalties.

Billinghay Athletic also secured their place in the quarters after a 3-2 win at Spilsby Town.

Two BB Insure Willoughy Cup quarter-final macthes saw Kirton Town beaten 3-2 by Coningsby and Pointon beat Woodhall Spa United 5-1.