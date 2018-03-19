BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s action...

Railway Athletic Reserves and Skegness Town A will meet in the final of the BB Insure Willoughby Shield.

The two sides won their semi-finals this weekend as the weather put paid to a number of Boston Saturday League fixtures.

Division Three side Skegness beat Division One Pointon Reserves 5-1 while Railway Reserves won 3-1 at Swineshead Institute Reserves.

Only two games were played in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Wyberton Reserves winning 5-2 at Fishtoft and Old Leake beating Billinghay Athletic 3-1.

The only game played in Division One saw home side Friskney put eight past JFC Boston Seniors.

Division Two saw Boston International keep up the pressure for promotion with a 5-1 win at Holbeach Bank, whilst FC Hammers also gained another three points with a 3-1 win at Coningsby Reserves.

In Division Three, Eagle United took their 17th win of the season in a 1-0 win at home to Leverton Reserves, confirming their promotion.

Ash Davis scored two goals for Fosdyke Reserves in their 2-0 win at home against Northgate Olympic, whilst Boston College Reserves won 1-0 at Benington Reserves.

Spalding Harriers had a strong 7-1 win at home to Woodhall Spa Reserves.

Spalding’s goals came rom Karol Marojczyk (two), Rafal Suzek (two), Rafal Marczewski, Scott McPherson and an own goal.

Swineshead Institute A put six past struggling Mareham United, whilst Old Doningtonians Reserves won 2-1 at home to Digby.