BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Round Three of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup saw Kirton Town keep up their good form with a 5-1 win at FC Hammers.

Division Three side Eagle United put up a fight against Division One Boston College, but the College nicked a 5-4 victory. College’s goals came from Deividas Urbsys, who bagged a hat-trick, Troy Randles and an own goal.

Spilsby Town and Skegness Town Reserves finished level at 1-1 after full time, but Skegness won 4-2 on penalties.

Leverton won 4-0 at home to Coningsby thanks to goals from Marc Tucker, Josh Foreman, Danny Goddard and Nathan Rippin.

Swineshead Institute just made it through after a 1-0 win at Pointon, while Benington won 5-2 against Ruskington Rovers.

Division One Skegness United travelled to Premier Side Fulbeck and left with a 2-1 success.

Railway Athletic moved into the next round as Fishtoft were unable to field a team.

The only game in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division saw Wyberton Reserves travel to Old Leake.

The home side came out on top on the day after putting seven past the visitors.

In Division One, JFC Seniors made it six straight league wins after winning 3-1 at Pointon Reserves.

Horncastle Town Reserves closed in on first place after adding another three points to their tally.

Horncastle hit five against Woodhall Spa United in their derby, whilst Swineshead Institute Reserves won 4-2 at Sibsey.

Friskey and Old Doningtonians saw their encounter postponed.

In Division Two, struggling Caythorpe managed to pull off a great 6-1 away win at Coningsby Reserves.

Boston International picked up the three points with a 3-1 win at FC Wrangle.

Division Three side Boston College Reserves had a good 5-2 victory at Digby, whilst Northgate Olympic ran away with a 7-1 win over Leverton Reserves.

Mareham put up a fight at Spalding Harriers, but just missed out on three points as Harriers took a 3-2 win.

Old Doningtonian Reserves picked up their first win in six games following a 6-1 win against Swineshead Institute A.

Woodhall Spa Reserves were unable to field a side against Skegness Town A.