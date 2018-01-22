BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up the latest Boston Saturday League action...

There were only two games in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, and both matches ended in wins for the home side.

Ashley Farmer (two), Liam Tait and Sam Jackson were the goalscorers for Ruskington Rovers in their 4-3 win over Benington.

Wyberton Reserves travelled to Fulbeck and, although they put up a fight, the hosts stole the points in a 6-4 victory.

Division One side Boston College kept up the pressure for first place after a 5-1 win away from home at Skegness United.

College’s goals came from Nathan Rivett (two), Kieran Rodgers, Morgan Randles and Elliot Browne.

Sitting closely behind College are Horncastle Town Reserves, who took full advantage of struggling Swineshead Reserves’ form, putting seven past the visitors.

Freiston had a good 5-1 win against Woodhall Spa United, whilst JFC Seniors won 5-2 against Pointon Reserves.

In Divison Two, Railway Reserves pulled off a good win against in-form FC Hammers.

Railway put three past the home side, handing the Hammers with their first league defeat of the season.

Boston Athletic are struggling to find three points after being without a win in nine games.

Boston International travelled to Athletic this weekend and won 3-2.

FC Wrangle, Coningsby and Wyberton A all took three points this weekend.

In Division Three, Benington Reserves are well in the race for first place after a strong 5-2 win over Skegness Town A.

Eagle United are also turning up the pressure for first place after just taking the points from Boston College Reserves in a 3-2 win

Digby bounced back from back-to-back losses with a 4-2 at Leverton Reserves, whilst Fosdyke Reserves found their feet in a 4-1 victory against Woodhall Spa Reserves.

The BB Insure Willoughby Cup saw Division Two Fosdyke concede 10 against Premier side Old Leake and Friskney and Sibsey’s round one contest was postponed.

In round two, Leverton travelled to Skegness Town Reserves and left feeling pleased with their efforts after a 3-0 win.

Scorers on the day were Dom Goddard, Danny Goddard and Nathan Rippin.

Kirton Town progressed into the quarters after putting six past Park United.

Railway Athletic took full advantage at Mareham after a strong 11-0 victory, with Pointon keeping up their good form in both league and cup after a 6-1 win over Swineshead.

Coningsby also moved into the next round after putting six past Old Doningtonians.