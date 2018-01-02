BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up the latest action...

Workforce Unlimited Premier League leaders Pointon were beaten by a strong Fulbeck United team who came away with a 2-0 win.

Second-place Railway Athletic had a fine 5-2 victory away at Benington, with goals coming from Danny Woods (three), Jack Skinner and a own goal.

Gavin Bell got both the goals for the home team.

Coningsby’s fine run came to a end when Skegness Town Reserves left with a 2-1 success.

Swineshead’s match against Fishtoft was abandoned after 34 minutes due to Fishtoft having three injuries, and only starting the match with nine men didn’t help their cause.

In Division One Boston College wanted a big win against Pointon Reserves, who find themselves stuck at the bottom of the league.

And the College came up trumps with a 7-0 home victory.

The only other game in division one saw Swineshead Institute Reserves and Woodhall Spa United share the points following a 1-1 draw.

The only game in Division Two was at Colsterworth, where Wyberton A came away with a 4-3 win.

In Division Three, Leverton Reserves beat Boston College Reserves 2-1 and Benington Reseerves got a very good away win at Woodhall Spa Reserves, also winning 2-1.

Northgate Olympic dropped home points when Swineshead Institute A got a valuable 1-1 draw.