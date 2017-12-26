BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds-up this weekend’s Boston Saturday League action...

Railway Athletic hammered Wyberton Reserves 10-0 in the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Premier Division on Saturday.

Leverton beat derby rivals Benington 5-0 with Dom Goddard scoring a hat-trick and Nathan Rippin a brace.

Spilsby Town travelled to Skegness Town Reserves and took all the points in a 4-1 victory.

Coningsby left it late to overcome Ruskington Rovers by scoring two goals in the last 10 minutes.

In Division One, Skegness United put 10 past Freiston in a 10-4 home victory, while Sibsey lost their way at Woodhall Spa United, losing 6-2.

Boston College kept in touch with the top of the league by winning 2-1 away at Old Doningtonians.

In Division Two, Park United kept up their fine form going with a 3-0 away win at Fosdyke and, in the other game, Railway Athletic put six past Wyberton A.

In Division Three, Mareham United got their first win of the season by beating Northgate Olympic 5-3.

Benington Reserves beat Leverton Reserves 4-0 while Digby beat Woodhall Spa Reserves 2-1.