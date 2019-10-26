BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Only four games survived from today’s fixtures as the heavens opened...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby P Railway Athletic P, Fishtoft P Friskney P, Fulbeck United P Benington P, Ruskington Rovers P Skegness Town Res P, Spilsby Town 2 Old Leake 0, Wyberton Reserves P Pointon P.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic P FC Hammers P, Park United P Boston Town Res P, Pointon Reserves P Horncastle Town Res P, Railway Athletic Res P Boston College P, Swineshead Institute P Eagle United P.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Bull Athletic P Boston Athletic P, Caythorpe P Swineshead Institute Res P, Kirton Town Res P Northgate Olympic P, Skegness Town A P Coningsby Res P.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Reserves P Park United Res P, Boston College Res 3 Fishtoft Res 0, Digby P Mareham United P, Moulton Seas End P FC Wrangle P, Woodhall Spa Res 4 Spilsby Town Res 2.
Spalding Inter-Services Trophy, round one: Holbeach Utd Sports P Fosdyke P, Holbeach Bank P Spalding Town P, Spalding Harriers P Crowland Town P, Tydd St Mary Res 2 Long Sutton Athletic Res 4.