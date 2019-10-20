BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Benington 2 Ruskington Rovers 2, Coningsby v Friskney - postponed, Kirton Town 8 Pointon 1, Old Leake 0 Fulbeck United 7, Railway Athletic 1 Spilsby Town 3, Wyberton Reserves 2 Fishtoft 1.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 1 Park United 1, Boston Town Res 3 Billinghay Athletic 0, FC Hammers 3 Swineshead Institute 5, Horncastle Town Res 0 Woodhall Spa United 2.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Freiston 6 Kirton Town Reserves 6, Spalding Harriers 0 Northgate Olympic 3, Skegness Town A 8 Caythorpe 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Reserves 8 v 0 Digby

FC Wrangle 9 Wyberton A 2, Mareham United 1 Fosdyke 1, Park United Reserves 2 Sibsey 3, Spilsby Town Res 8 Moulton Seas End 0, Woodhall Spa Reserves 1 Holbeach Bank 0.

Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup: Fishtoft Reserves 1 Benington Res 6, Pointon Res v Railway Athletic Reserves - away win, Swineshead Institute Res 2 Coningsby Res 0.