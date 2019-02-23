BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby 1 Swineshead Institute 2, Kirton Town 0 Benington 2, Old Leake 3 Skegness Town Res 2, Ruskington Rovers 1 Spilsby Town 5, Wyberton Res 0 Railway Athletic 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic 2 Boston College 4, Fishtoft 1 Park United 0, Fosdyke 5 FC Hammers 1, Freiston 0 Woodhall Spa United 3, Old Doningtonians 2 Friskney 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: JFC Seniors 3 FC Wrangle 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic 2 Northgate Olympic 3.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, round one: College Res 2 Benington Res 3, Mareham United 1 Skegness Town A 5.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, quarter-finals: Railway Athletic Res 4 Pointon Res 2, Swineshead Res 0 Woodhall Spa Res 4.
Spalding Inter Services Trophy, semi-final: Holbeach Bank 0 Long Sutton 2.