BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Old Leake 3 Coningsby 0, Railway Athletic 1 Ruskington Rovers 0, Skegness Town Res 1 Fulbeck United 2, Spilsby Town 6 Kirton Town 0, Swineshead Institute 1 Wyberton Res 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers 2 Woodhall Spa United 4, Fosdyke 5 Horncastle Town Res 2, Freiston 3 Swineshead Institute Res 4, Friskney v Billinghay Athletic - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 1 JFC Boston Seniors 4, Eagle United 6 Colsterworth 4, Holbeach Bank 1 Railway Athletic Res 5, FC Wrangle 3 Caythorpe 2.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Res 4 0 Woodhall Spa Res, Mareham United 0 Wyberton A 2.
Target Newspapers Challenge Cup, semi-finals: Park United 3 Northgate Olympic 2, Skegness Town A 1 Boston College 0.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, round one: Coningsby Res 0 Pointon Res 1.