BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Today’s scores...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fulbeck United 3 Swineshead Institute 0.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Horncastle Town Reserves 3 Pointon Reserves 1, Swineshead Institute Res 2 FC Hammers 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Colsterworth 4 Coningsby Reserves 2, Eagle United 1 Skegness Town A 0, Holbeach Bank 0 Spalding Harriers 4.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Bull Athletic 2 Boston College Reserves 0, Northgate Olympic v Benington Reserves - postponed, Woodhall Spa Utd Res 3 Mareham United 1.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup: Benington 3 Old Doningtonians 0, Coningsby 2 Old Leake 1, Fosdyke 1 Boston College 2, Freiston v Spilsby Town - postponed, Friskney 1 Wyberton Reserves 0, Kirton Town v Billinghay Athletic - postponed, Railway Athletic 3 Pointon 0, Skegness Town Res 8 Park United 0.